PFPD officer faces DUI charge

PFPD officer faces DUI charge

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Post Falls Police officer Brenda Knight is facing a DUI charge after an off-duty car accident, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday. Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the area of Boekel Road and Forestdale near Rathdrum at 6:25 Saturday night for a possible injury crash, one which was reported by two separate parties.

