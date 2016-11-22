PFPD officer faces DUI charge

Post Falls Police officer Brenda Knight is facing a DUI charge after an off-duty car accident, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday. Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the area of Boekel Road and Forestdale near Rathdrum at 6:25 Saturday night for a possible injury crash, one which was reported by two separate parties.

