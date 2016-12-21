Crash near Rathdrum ejects 1, hospita...

Crash near Rathdrum ejects 1, hospitalizes 3

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: KTMF

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. Huetter Road and W. Lancaster Road. Deputies report that 27-year-old Brendon M. Keith of Post Falls was driving a 1995 Saturn 4-door northbound on Huetter Road when he ran a stop sign at Lancaster and hit was a Ford F250 truck headed westbound, driven by 45-year-old Matthew D. Free of Rathdrum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rathdrum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov 26 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
find suboxone / subutex (Jan '15) Jan '15 Alexacatanese 1
Review: Lakeland Immediate Care LLC (Jul '13) Sep '14 Mrsmimiwhite 2
See all Rathdrum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rathdrum Forum Now

Rathdrum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rathdrum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rathdrum, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC