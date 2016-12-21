Crash near Rathdrum ejects 1, hospitalizes 3

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. Huetter Road and W. Lancaster Road. Deputies report that 27-year-old Brendon M. Keith of Post Falls was driving a 1995 Saturn 4-door northbound on Huetter Road when he ran a stop sign at Lancaster and hit was a Ford F250 truck headed westbound, driven by 45-year-old Matthew D. Free of Rathdrum.

