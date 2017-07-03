South Dakota Technical Institute Considers Offering Housing
The Rapid City Journal reports that officials have unveiled tentative plans to buy several modular homes to install on school property. The Rapid City school is the only one of the state's four technical colleges that doesn't have on-campus housing.
