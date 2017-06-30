Skyline Drive fire burns 1.4 acres Saturday night
At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday , Rapid City Firefighters responded to a report of a wild land fire in the 1200 block of Skyline Dr. The fire was clearly visible from eastern Rapid City. Firefighters quickly stopped the forward progress of the fire which burned 1.4 acres of grass.
