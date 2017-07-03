Authorities Search For Inmate After Leaving Job Site
A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving his community service job site in Rapid City today. Inmate Brendan Lebar, age 20, left the jobsite without authorization this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Jun 21
|No Longer Bored A...
|67
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC