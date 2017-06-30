32nd annual Hills Alive music festival to be held July 14-16 in downtown Rapid City
The free outdoor music festival, Hills Alive, will be held on July 14-16, 2017, in Rapid City. 25 bands from all over the country will be performing over the weekend and there will be activities for the entire family.
