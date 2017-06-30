Weibert named publisher of Sedalia Democrat -
Will Weibert has been named publisher of the Sedalia Democrat, as announced Tuesday by Phillips Media Group, the Democrat's parent company. Weibert comes to the Sedalia Democrat from the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Lee Enterprises newspaper, where he was the Sales Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Jun 21
|No Longer Bored A...
|67
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC