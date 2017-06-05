Tribe planning extradition agreement ...

Tribe planning extradition agreement with outside police

1 hr ago Read more: The Navajo Times

The Rapid City Journal reported that tribal leaders have met with officials from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police Department to discuss sharing emergency and police resources through a proposed extradition agreement. Local police can't arrest people on reservation land because the areas are considered sovereign territories under federal law.

