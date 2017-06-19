Time to light 'em up: Firework season opens for Rapid City
For Rapid City, firework sales are permitted June 27 - July 5 and they can be shot off June 27 - July 9. With the firework window opening, city officials remind residents and visitors that city ordinance prohibits fireworks within city limits, but there is an exception.
