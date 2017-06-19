South Dakota Native Americans Struggl...

South Dakota Native Americans Struggle With Homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Webster Allen Two Hawk Jr. had not had a drink in six weeks - one of the conditions for getting a bed at the Rapid City, South Dakota rescue mission. But the 55-year-old Sicangu Lakota artist had received some bad news that cold day in March: All of his artwork had been stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Wed No Longer Bored A... 67
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May '17 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr '17 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC