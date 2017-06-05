South Dakota Financial Adviser Pleads Guiltya

A former Rapid City investment adviser has been sentenced to federal prison for allegedly pocketing $4.2 million in clients' money Mike Lundy pleaded guilty to wire fraud and making and filing a false tax return on May 19. He was sentenced to five years in prison. The prosecuting attorney says the 68-year-old preyed on some friends and people he knew from church.

