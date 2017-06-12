RCPD asks parents to - police' kids near Summer Nights
Rapid City police say there is a typical teen scheme that parents need to be aware of ... teens telling parents they are at one "safe and approved" location but they end up someplace else; sometimes causing trouble. In a release Wednesday, police say they are working to keep these evening concerts fun and safe by curbing an increase in juvenile issues in areas outside the boundaries of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC