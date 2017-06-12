RCPD asks parents to - police' kids n...

RCPD asks parents to - police' kids near Summer Nights

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Rapid City police say there is a typical teen scheme that parents need to be aware of ... teens telling parents they are at one "safe and approved" location but they end up someplace else; sometimes causing trouble. In a release Wednesday, police say they are working to keep these evening concerts fun and safe by curbing an increase in juvenile issues in areas outside the boundaries of the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May '17 Should_be_fun 64
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May '17 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr '17 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC