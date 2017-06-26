Rapid City walks against meth
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, methamphetamine is one of the fastest growing illicit drugs in South Dakota. One group came together in efforts to bring awareness to the growing issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Jun 21
|No Longer Bored A...
|67
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC