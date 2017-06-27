Rapid City man sentenced for trying t...

Rapid City man sentenced for trying to entice girls

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Nathaniel Johnross Weibel, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Besides the 25-year sentence, Weibel will be on lifetime supervised release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Jun 21 No Longer Bored A... 67
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May '17 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr '17 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC