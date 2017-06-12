PHOTOS: Four new statues unveiled along Trail of Governors in Pierre
The statues of four more South Dakota governors were unveiled in Pierre Friday. The bronze sculptures of governors Tom Berry, Leslie Jensen, Sigurd Anderson and Joe Foss are being added to the Trail of Governors in the capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
