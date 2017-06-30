MyPillow makes generous donations to WAVI and The Cornerstone
Many can rest their heads easy when they sleep at nights as 292 pillows were donated to The Cornerstone Rescue Mission and Women Against Violence Thursday. Through the MyPillow Giveback Program, MyPillow and the Lindell Foundation have been donating a pillow for every purchase made from stores across nine cities, including Rapid City.
