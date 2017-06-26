Main Street Square sculptor back at work
Master sculptor Masayuki Nagase is back in Rapid City -- and back at work on the massive granite sculpture project at Main Street Square. The first order of business, with help of assistant Richard Nicholas Suchil, was to clean the rock faces to bring out the natural color.
