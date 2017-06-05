Longest tenured active City employee retiring
That's how long Keith Johnson has worked as an engineer for the city of Rapid City. He grew up in Ipswich and arrived in Rapid City as it was recovering from the 1972 flood "The devastation from the flood was still visible and the houses still had letters and numbers marked on them," said Johnson.
