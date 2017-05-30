KOTA Territory remembers the devastation from the 1972 Rapid City flood
The Journey Museum presented a learning forum this afternoon to remember the efforts of the community, and to honor the 238 lives that were lost in the flood. It also was an opportunity for those who did not experience the disaster to learn what happened, and to see how Rapid City has changed since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
