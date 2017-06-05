KOTA Territory celebrates 605 Day

KOTA Territory celebrates 605 Day

The Black Hills and much of KOTA Territory get plenty of visitors each year, but those in the tourist business think there are more areas to tap. South Dakota is one of only 12 states that has just one area code, and the department of tourism is capitalizing on this by celebrating 605 on June 5th.

