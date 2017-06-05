KOTA Territory celebrates 605 Day
The Black Hills and much of KOTA Territory get plenty of visitors each year, but those in the tourist business think there are more areas to tap. South Dakota is one of only 12 states that has just one area code, and the department of tourism is capitalizing on this by celebrating 605 on June 5th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May 10
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May '17
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC