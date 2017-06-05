Federal Investigators Blame Pilot In ...

Federal Investigators Blame Pilot In Wronga

KELO-TV Sioux Falls

The National Transportation Safety Board is blaming pilot error for a Delta Air Lines jet with 130 passengers landing at the wrong airport in South Dakota. The Delta flight from Minneapolis landed last July at Ellsworth Air Force Base, about 6 miles northwest of the intended destination, Rapid City.

