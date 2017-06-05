FCC talk about expanding reach to rural areas
Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai was invited by Senator John Thune to have a round table discussion with local telecommunication stakeholders in Rapid City. Pai talked about how growing up in rural Kansas helps him understand the problems many people in South Dakota face when it comes to telecommunication.
