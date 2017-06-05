'Fastest woman on 4 wheels' to lead Sturgis Mayor's Ride in August
The "fastest woman on four wheels," who just happens to be from Rapid City, will be the grand marshal for the 2017 Mayor's Ride at the Sturgis Rally. "I am honored to represent the Sturgis Rally, an event that holds over 30 years of unforgettable memories for me, as well as all the women who have helped pave the motorcycling path for so many others," Combs said.
