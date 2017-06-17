Attorney General's Office to Review F...

Attorney General's Office to Review Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

Saturday Jun 17

Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred June 17, at approximately 12:16 p.m. The incident occurred at 310 Viking Drive in Rapid City. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter situation at a Rapid City residence.

