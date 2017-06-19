As complaints increase, Rapid City re...

As complaints increase, Rapid City reminds public of water restrictions

Monday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Neighbor complaints coupled with field staff observations have city officials reminding the public that water restrictions are in effect and violators face fines for continued non-compliance. "We are getting several complaints of people watering on a daily basis," said Rapid City Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett.

