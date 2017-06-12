An iPhone app coming to Rapid City could save lives

PulsePoint is currently in use in thousands of cities and has provided immediate help to more than 12,000 cardiac arrests. Rapid City Fire Department spokesperson, Jim Bussel, states "The American Heart Association says that for every minute that someone is an out of hospital, cardiac arrest, Every minute that they go without high-quality CPR and early defibrillation, their chance of survival decreases by 10%."

