Yo Yo Berri bring edible cookie dough to Rapid City
It's a new trend in the sweet world and Yo Yo Berri brought it to Rapid City, edible cookie dough. Now you are probably thinking all cookie dough is edible, but this new version doesn't contain raw eggs that can cause salmonella.
