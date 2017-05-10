With Alcoholism Rampant On Nearby Reservation, Nebraska Shuts Town's Liquor Stores
Liquor stores in the town of Whiteclay, Neb., are now officially closed. But even Oglala Sioux tribal members say that more will have to be done in order to reduce rampant alcoholism rates on the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation.
