West Middle School's fire alarm system fried by lightning

West Middle School in Rapid City is currently without working fire alarms after a lightning strike fried its system Monday, May 15th, 2017. A whole new system was already scheduled to be installed in June, but with less than 10 days left of the school year and repairs being too costly, schools official worked closely with the Rapid City Fire Department to stay open until then.

