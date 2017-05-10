Tribal and non-tribal cops work to forge historic working relationship
"We're becoming each other's safe havens for criminals," said Stanley Little Whiteman who is the chairman of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Law and Order Committee. But cultural hurdles -- and generational mistrust - remain as officials try to untangle the jurisdictional web that has long handcuffed law enforcement's ability to chase offenders across reservation borders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May 4
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr 23
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC