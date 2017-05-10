Tribal and non-tribal cops work to fo...

Tribal and non-tribal cops work to forge historic working relationship

11 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

"We're becoming each other's safe havens for criminals," said Stanley Little Whiteman who is the chairman of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Law and Order Committee. But cultural hurdles -- and generational mistrust - remain as officials try to untangle the jurisdictional web that has long handcuffed law enforcement's ability to chase offenders across reservation borders.

Rapid City, SD

