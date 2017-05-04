The push for pot legalization begins ...

The push for pot legalization begins again in KOTA Territory

Yesterday

Those in favor of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota haven't had much success in recent years, but they are back at it again. Tuesday night, the group New Approach South Dakota was gathering support in downtown Rapid City.

