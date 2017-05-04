Standing room only for presentation o...

Standing room only for presentation on Sioux San land history

Score of people were turned away Thursday night at a presentation exploring the history of west Rapid City land ownership and racial inequities. More than 200 people shoehorned their way into the journey museum for a slide show presentation billed as "an inconvenient truth."

