South Dakota teenager with brain cancer won't be allowed to walk at graduation
Laura Polanco and her daughter, Meredith Erck, 17, comfort each other as they recall Meredith's battle against two cancers. Due to her illness, and falling a bit behind, Meredith is not being allowed to walk with Central High graduates on Saturday, including her twin brother, Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May 10
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May 4
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC