South Dakota teen with cancer gets OK to walk at graduation
In this May 23, 2017 photo, Laura Polanco and daughter, Meredith Erck comfort each other while recalling months of fighting Erck's brain tumor while she tried to complete her high school course work in Rapid City, S.D. School officials in Rapid City, have changed their minds and agreed to let the teen with brain cancer walk with her peers at graduation. Officials had originally said that the 17-year-old Central High student could not participate in the ceremony because she is six credits short of graduation requirements.
