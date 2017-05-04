Senator Rounds Accepting Internship Applications
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is currently accepting internship applications for fall 2017. The deadline to apply for internships in his Washington, D.C., Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls offices is May 26. College credit is available.
