SD Delegation Meets With VA Secy Shulkin To Discuss Future Of Hot Springs Facility
U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem met with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who told the delegation he is still reviewing the decision by the Obama administration to close the Hot Springs facility. Secretary Shulkin noted that clinical operations in Hot Springs will continue for the time being, and the VA is making progress in hiring employees for the new onsite call center.
