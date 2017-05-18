Researchers locate long lost Wounded Knee survivor buried in Rapid City
Researchers digging in to the history of children who died at the old Rapid City Indian Boarding School made a remarkable discovery this month that closed a century old wound for one family -- even as it exposed a scar on the nation's history. Heather Dawn Thompson and colleague Kibbe Conti have been toiling for five years to identify those who died at the school between 1898 and 1933.
