Research into unmarked graves sparks exploration of west Rapid land ownership

A half decade long research project to identify children who died at the old Rapid City Indian Boarding school and were buried in an unmarked cemetery has achieved success beyond the researchers ambitions -- even as the scope of the project exploded into an exploration of the history of land ownership and racial inequities. "We went through many years of microfiche in order to identify as many of the students who passed away as possible," said attorney Heather Dawn Thompson who along with Kibbe McGaa Conti has identified some 50 students buried near Rapid City's Sioux San Hospital.

