RCPD, Pennington County Jail get '5-s...

RCPD, Pennington County Jail get '5-star' rating for arrest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

We can't tell if this review is real but we have to share it ... considering it raves about the "five-star" treatment and accommodations by local law enforcement agencies. In the Google review, Tim Law writes that the treatment received from Rapid City police during an arrest was "first class," with cuffs that were not too tight and the cruiser was "clean and comfortable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) 2 hr Should_be_fun 64
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC