RCPD, Pennington County Jail get '5-star' rating for arrest
We can't tell if this review is real but we have to share it ... considering it raves about the "five-star" treatment and accommodations by local law enforcement agencies. In the Google review, Tim Law writes that the treatment received from Rapid City police during an arrest was "first class," with cuffs that were not too tight and the cruiser was "clean and comfortable."
Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
