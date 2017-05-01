Rapid City's minimum wage workers struggle with rent

A new report shows lower-wage workers have an easier time making rent in Sioux Falls than in other metro areas in the Dakotas, Iowa and Minnesota. The Argus Leader reports the National Low Income Housing Coalition says a full-time minimum-wage worker spending 30 percent of their income on rent would fall $20 short of the average studio apartment rate in Sioux Falls.

