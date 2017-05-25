Rapid City senior allowed to walk the stage after previously being denied
At first the school district said Erck was not allowed to walk but after the story made national headlines, the district recanted their original statement. Rapid City Superintendent, Dr. Lori Simon, says, "After much consideration and reflection on our recent decision to not allow Central High School student Meredith Erck walk at graduation, our administrative team has decided to reverse that decision."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May 10
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May 4
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr '17
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC