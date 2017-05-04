Rapid City Mayor still piecing together downtown security task force

A downtown security task force is coming the Rapid City but when will it be here? Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender, says, "I'm trying to fit it into my day to finish the selection and I have a good list going but I need to hone the list a get everyone on board so there's no set date for the start of the task force but it will be sooner than later." The city council came up with the idea after several incidents of vandalism, panhandling, and other crimes were committed in the downtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.