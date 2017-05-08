Rapid City man pleads 'not guilty' to sex charges
A 19-year old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty to a pair of sex charges in Seventh Circuit Court Monday. Mahpiya Bison is facing a charge of first degree rape and a charge of sexual contact with a child under 16 years of age.
