Rapid City man admits to New Year's D...

Rapid City man admits to New Year's Day killing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Rich admits to fatally stabbing 20-year-old Juan Legarda Jr. on New Year's Day near East Adams and Milwaukee streets. Rich faces a maximum of 10 years behind bars and a $20,000 fine when he is sentenced July 10. Rich's attorney also addressed bond, asking for it to be reduced to $25,000, saying Rich would like to spend time with his family before sentencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May 10 Should_be_fun 64
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr '17 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC