Pope Francis names Steven Biegler Bishop of Cheyenne
Pope Francis has named Rapid City's Steven Biegler as the ninth Bishop of Cheyenne. This position is not something you can apply for, but the Bishop in the Rapid City area and others have to recommend you, and then the Pope makes the final call.
