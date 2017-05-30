Pastor Scott Craig to Speak at Watchmen on the Wall 2017
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 26, 2017 CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, FRC-NEWS or -372-6397 WASHINGTON, D.C. Today at 10:20 a.m., Pastor Scott Craig of BigHorn Canyon Community Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, will speak to hundreds of pastors from 42 states at Family Research Council's Watchmen on the Wall National Briefing. The annual conference in the nation's capital serves to encourage and empower pastors to take on threats to faith, family, and freedom and to leave church leaders inspired to share with their congregations what they may do to take more active roles in their communities and the government.
