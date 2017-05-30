Pastor Scott Craig to Speak at Watchm...

Pastor Scott Craig to Speak at Watchmen on the Wall 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Family Research Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 26, 2017 CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, FRC-NEWS or -372-6397 WASHINGTON, D.C. Today at 10:20 a.m., Pastor Scott Craig of BigHorn Canyon Community Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, will speak to hundreds of pastors from 42 states at Family Research Council's Watchmen on the Wall National Briefing. The annual conference in the nation's capital serves to encourage and empower pastors to take on threats to faith, family, and freedom and to leave church leaders inspired to share with their congregations what they may do to take more active roles in their communities and the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May 10 Should_be_fun 64
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr '17 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC