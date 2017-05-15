Parents calling police about missing or lost children
Rapid City police officials reported that since it has begun to get warmer out, they have seen an increase of calls over missing children. Most of the time the kid just forgets to let their parents know where they go after school, but you never until the child is found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May 10
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May 4
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr 23
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC