Opponents of uranium mine cite water concerns at hearing

In this Monday, May 8, 2017 photo, opponents to the Dewey-Burdock Uranium Mine near Edgemont, S.D., hold up "NO URANIUM" signs during an Environmental Protection Agency hearing in Rapid City, S.D. Water quality is a major concern for opponents of the proposed southwest South Dakota uranium mine. less In this Monday, May 8, 2017 photo, opponents to the Dewey-Burdock Uranium Mine near Edgemont, S.D., hold up "NO URANIUM" signs during an Environmental Protection Agency hearing in Rapid City, S.D. Water quality ... more RAPID CITY, S.D. - Water quality is a major concern for opponents of a proposed southwest South Dakota uranium mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.