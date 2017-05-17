Midco Further Expands Its Gigabit Offering in South Dakota

In the last few weeks, Midco has deployed its Xstream Gig service in several of the communities it serves, and the latest offering unveiled is in Rapid City, S.D. Earlier this month, the operator announced gigabit services to Grand Forks, N.D . Back in April, it began providing the 1 Gbps service to Sioux Falls, S.D. , and 11 surrounding areas.

