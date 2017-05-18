Man accused of killing teens is sentenced to life in prison
A man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a supermarket in an Atlanta suburb has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Jeffrey Hazelwood was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder charges.
